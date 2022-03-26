RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Paul Byron breaks late tie, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-2

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 10:16 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Byron broke a tie with 2:28 left, Jake Allen made 49 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Taking advantage of a Toronto turnover, Byron skated the puck the length of the ice and waited patiently before beating Erik Kallgren.

David Savard scored in consecutive games, Cole Caufield added a goal and Christian Dvorak had an empty-netter. Savard and Byron each had an assist and Nick Suzuki had two.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for Toronto and Mitch Marner had two assists.

Matthews opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game with his NHL-leading 47th goal. He matched his career high set in 2019-20.

Kallgren made 14 saves.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Florida on Sunday night.

Canadiens: At New Jersey on Sunday night.

