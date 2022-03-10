RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
Norris scores in overtime as Senators beat Kraken 4-3

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 10:26 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice in his 100th career game, including the winning power-play goal 2:34 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Thursday night.

It was the first-ever meeting between the Senators and the expansion Kraken. Ottawa visits Seattle on April 18.

Brady Tkachuk and Parker Kelly also scored for the Senators (21-31-5) in the opener of a five-game homestand. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

Ottawa was coming off a rough 1-4-0 trip.

Jared McCann, Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton scored for the Kraken. Chris Driedger, originally drafted by Ottawa, stopped 23 shots.

The Kraken (17-37-6) have dropped the first four on a five-game trip. They play Saturday night in Montreal.

Trailing 3-0 to start the third, the Kraken roared back to tie the game. Seattle scored twice in a span of 36 seconds and completed the comeback at the 13-minute mark.

McCann beat Forsberg from a sharp angle at 9:14, and Donato tipped in Jamie Oleksiak’s point shot with 10:10 remaining in regulation.

Appleton tied the game at 13:01 on a wrist shot that slipped past Forsberg.

Norris got his 21st goal 8:32 into the first, and the Senators added two more in the second.

Tkachuk made it 2-0 when he knocked a puck down in the slot and scored off his backhand. It was his 20th of the season.

Kelly made it 3-0 at 7:40. He took advantage of a Kraken giveaway and broke in alone to beat Driedger with a wrist shot.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

