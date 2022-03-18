RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Josh Norris breaks tie in 3rd, Senators beat Flyers 3-1

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 10:08 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, Anton Forsberg made 27 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Friday night.

Norris beat Martin Jones with a slap shot to help Ottawa snap a three-game losing streak.

Tim Stutzle opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period. Alex Formento iced it with a short-hander into an empty net from behind his own goal line with 2:38 left.

Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia in the second period. Jones made 32 saves.

Stutzle scored midway through the first with a rocket of a shot from the faceoff dot that went over Jones’ shoulder, hit the middle bar inside the net and shot out just as quickly as it had gone in.

Atkinson tied it at 6:10 of the second, tipping a point shot over Forsberg’s shoulder.

One night after playing his 1,000th NHL game, Flyers captain Claude Giroux stayed home in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old forward is expected to be traded before the trade deadline.

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Sunday.

Senators: At Montreal on Saturday night.

