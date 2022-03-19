Eve Gascon becomes 3rd female goalie to play in QMJHL

GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) — Eve Gascon became the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League…

GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) — Eve Gascon became the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game Saturday, making 18 saves in the Gatineau Olympiques’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic.

The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, joined Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see regular-season action in the QMJHL.

After Gatineau scored three times in an 8:57 span late in the second period and early in the third to take a 4-3 lead, Alexander Gaudio tied it for Rimouski with 5:25 left in regulation with his second goal of the game. Xavier Cormier ended it at 1:10 of overtime.

The first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, Gascon was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men’s league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.

Gascon attended the Olympiques’ training camp and made 34 saves in a 12-1 preseason victory over the Victoriaville Tigres. With the Patriotes, she was 10-5-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.