Ben Chiarot scores in OT, Canadiens beat Flames 5-4

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 12:14 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Jeff Petry, Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal and Andrew Hammond made 30 saves.

Last in the Eastern Conference, the Canadiens improved to 6-4 since Martin St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme as coach Feb. 9.

Pacific Division leading Calgary missed a chance to set a franchise record of 12 consecutive home victories.

Blake Coleman, Johnny Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Hoffman gave Montreal at 4-3 lead with 2:45 left, beating Markstrom to the far side with a wrist shot. Lindholm tied it with 28 seconds remaining with Markstrom off for an extra attacker.

With Alberta’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, there were no capacity limits or mask requirements Thursday. Attendance had been capped at 50% since Dec. 21,

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Flames: At Colorado on Saturday night.

