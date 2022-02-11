OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Robertson scores in OT to lift Stars to 4-3 win over Jets

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 11:29 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

In the extra period, Robertson followed up his own initial shot with a backhander for his 20th goal of the season.

Scheifele sent the game into overtime with a 6-on-5 top-shelf goal with 31.9 seconds left in regulation.

Benn redirected a shot from Denis Gurianov, who had two assists to give Dallas a 3-2 lead with 7:13 left in the third.

Dubois, in his first game since Feb. 1, deflected a blast from the right point by Nate Schmidt just past Oettinger’s glove on the short side for the game’s first goal only 50 seconds into the second period. He came off the health protocols list but missed only one game because of the All-Star break.

The Stars responded with two goals in 56 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 8:18 to play in the second. Peterson scored on a deflection off his left skate off a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov before Seguin scored on a 3-on-1 rush on a pass from Gurianov.

The Jets pulled even at 2-2 when Harkins buried a shot alone in the slot off a drop pass from Cole Perfetti with 3:39 left in the middle period.

NOTES: Joe Pavelski, Dallas’ All-Star and leading scorer with 48 points, went pointless for a season-high fifth consecutive game. … The Jets blocked 12 shots in the first period, three by Neal Pionk. … Dylan DeMelo played his 100th career game with Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Jets: Complete a road back-to-back on Saturday night at Nashville.

Stars: Host Colorado on Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

