Suter, Bertuzzi help Detroit make short work of Sharks 6-2

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and the…

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

Jasper Weatherby and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks. James Reimer stopped 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill (five saves) at the start of the third period.

Bertuzzi had the only first-period goal on a backhander from the side of the net.

Detroit forward Giovanni Smith was penalized five minutes for boarding and given a game misconduct after a hit against defenseman Jacob Middleton late in the first period. Middleton suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.

Rather than providing San Jose an advantage, Suter scored on a breakaway and Bertuzzi added a goal off a feed from Carter Rowney in the second period, during the Sharks’ extended power play. Detroit hadn’t scored two short-handed goals on the same penalty kill since Dec. 17, 1999, against Colorado.

Barabanov’s goal early in the third pulled San Jose within 4-2, but Larkin and Fabbri quickly answered.

GAME NOTES

Before Tuesday, the last Detroit player scored a short-handed goal was Darren Helm on Feb. 15, 2020, against Boston, a span of 101 games. … Forward Logan Couture, San Jose’s second-leading scorer with 29 points, was added to COVID protocol, along with forward Lane Pederson on Tuesday. … The Sharks recalled Hill and center Scott Reedy from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. … The game was the first between the teams since Dec. 31, 2019. They’ll play again in San Jose on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Red Wings: At Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.