Sabres win 6-3, hand Flyers 11th straight loss

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:50 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

Philadelphia’s skid (0-8-3) matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL this season. It is one short of the franchise record of 12 straight losses set in 1999. The Flyers are the first team in 11 years to lose 10 in a row twice in the same season.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had two assists for the Sabres, who ended a nine-game home slide. Michael Houser made 30 saves to win his second consecutive start and improve to 4-2.

Claude Giroux tipped in two goals for the Flyers. Rasmus Ristolainen also scored in is first game back in Buffalo since getting traded during the offseason. Martin Jones gave up four goals on eight shots in 18 minutes before being replaced by Carter Hart, who finished with 14 saves.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

