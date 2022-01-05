Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points.

Vegas’ offense, which produced 13 goals in the previous three games, mustered only two goals late in the third, making the game interesting, but not enough.

The Golden Knights, on a 10-3-1 run, lost their second straight at home after falling to Winnipeg on Sunday. Despite both losses, Vegas is still leads the Pacific Division — and Western Conference — with 45 points.

William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson made his first career start and stopped 23 shots for Vegas.

After a scoreless first period in which Thompson was to the test, with the Predators outshooting Vegas 10-8, Nashville opened a 2-0 lead in the second.

Forsberg, who’s been on a tear, received Mikael Granlund’s pass as he skated into the zone and beat Thompson under his arm on the far side early in the second.

Trenin, playing in his 100th career NHL game, made it 2-0 later in the period, redirecting Philippe Myers’ shot from the point.

Forsberg scored his second goal of the game and sixth in six games when he blocked a shot, skated into the zone and used a slick move by stopping quickly in front of Thompson and backhanding the puck into the net to make it 3-0.

Vegas tried to take advantage of a 4-on-3 power play by pulling Thompson midway through the third for a 5-on-3 edge, but couldn’t capitalize as Saros continued his splendid play.

The Golden Knights cut Nashville’s lead to two when defenseman Brayden McNabb’s centering feed was knocked home by Karlsson with eight minutes left in the game.

Theodore took advantage of a screen in front of Saros and fired a shot that made it a one-goal game with 1:46 to play.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Visits Los Angeles on Thursday.

Vegas: Hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.