Bobrovsky, Panthers roll over struggling Oilers 6-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers beat the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 Thursday night.

Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist for the Panthers (27-8-5), who improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.

Carter Verhaeghe, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Owen Tippett also scored for Florida.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots as the Oilers (18-16-2) lost their seventh straight. Edmonton has a 2-11-2 record in its last 15 games, and disgruntled fans threw Oilers jerseys on the ice after Tippett’s late goal made it 6-0.

Florida got on the board first, scoring a power-play goal about 5 1/2 minutes into the second period. Sam Reinhart chipped a puck over splayed defender Darnell Nurse to Barkov, who fired home his 16th of the season.

Verhaeghe was left alone in front of the net and unleashed a bullet to the top corner for his 14th of the season near the midpoint of the game to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Barkov added to Florida’s lead seven minutes into the third when his long shot found its way through a screen. The Panthers made it 4-0 with Duclair’s power-play goal with four minutes left in the final period.

Just over a minute later, the Panthers got another power-play goal when Bennett sent a backhand shot off the post and in for his 17th as well. Tippett added his fifth goal of the season just over a minute later.

NOTES: Florida is 20-0 when leading after the second period. … The Oilers have scored two goals or fewer in 10 of their last 15 games. … Missing from the Florida lineup were Patric Hornqvist (upper body) and Gustav Forsling (COVID-19 protocols). … Out for the Oilers were Mike Smith (thumb) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body), as well as Zach Hyman, Kyle Turris and Stuart Skinner (COVID-19 protocols). … With two goalies out for Edmonton, Ilya Konovalov was brought up from the taxi squad to serve as backup to Koskinen.

Panthers: At Vancouver on Friday.

Oilers: Host Calgary on Saturday.

