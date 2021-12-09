Zegras, Rakell SO goals lift Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Thursday night for their second straight win.

Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus.

Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Columbus has lost six of seven.

Texier put Columbus on the board first, burying a cross-crease pass from Eric Robinson 8:02 into the first for his career-high ninth goal of the year. Texier has 12 points in the past 16 games.

The lead was short-lived, as Lundestrom took a lucky bouncing puck and beat Merzlikins 1-on-1 at 10:23 of the first.

Zach Werenski appeared to put Columbus back in front just 52 seconds into the second period but the goal was waved off for offsides, the fifth such call against Columbus in the past eight games.

Anaheim has points in its past six games.

NEXT UP

Anaheim at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Columbus at Seattle on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.