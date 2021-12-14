Sabres beat Jets 4-2, snap seven-game winless streak

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 4-2…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres (9-15-4), who are 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his fourth straight start and stopped 32 shots as the Sabres began a three-game road trip.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Winnipeg’s first game of a three-game homestand.

The Jets had three power plays, and managed one shot on goal in each. Buffalo was ranked 23rd on the penalty kill entering the game.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Sabres led 3-2 after the second.

Buffalo went on the power play at 6:42 of the first period. Dahlin capitalized 32 seconds later with his fourth goal of the season off a high shot on the stick side of Hellebuyck.

The Jets tied it three minutes later after Dubois put a low shot past Luukkonen from outside the crease, scoring his 14th of the season at 10:04.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 14-7 after the opening period.

The Jets had the early power play 1:45 into the second, but managed one shot on goal.

Bjork got the go-ahead goal at 11:30 on a feed to the front of the net by Vinnie Hinostroza, who was playing his 300th NHL game.

Winnipeg responded 66 seconds later with Ehlers’ 11th goal of the season, making it 2-2.

The Jets spent a lot of time after the goal in Buffalo’s end, but when the Sabres moved down the ice Dahlin scored his second of the game through traffic with 39 seconds left in the period.

Winnipeg was outshooting the Sabres 27-19 after two periods.

Another man advantage five seconds into the third again resulted in one shot on goal for the Jets.

Skinner supplied the two-goal lead with his ninth goal of the season at 11:55.

NOTES: The Jets were missing captain Blake Wheeler, who injured a knee in last Friday’s shootout loss in Vancouver. He doesn’t require surgery, but is expected to miss weeks.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: At Minnesota Wild on Thursday in second game of a three-game trip.

Winnipeg: Host Washington Capitals on Friday in second game of a three-game homestand.

