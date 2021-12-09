Preds’ last-minute goal keeps Isles winless at home

NEW YORK (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap the Nashville Predators’ third-period rally for a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap the Nashville Predators’ third-period rally for a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

The Islanders led 3-2 after Noah Dobson’s goal early in the third, but Nashville rallied to keep New York winless in seven games at its new arena.

Nashville’s Yakov Trenin tied it with 7:29 left, and Tolvanen tipped a shot from the point past Semyon Varlamov.

The Islanders are 0-5-2 at UBS Arena, which opened with much fanfare late last month. It is the first time in NHL history a team has gone winless in its first seven games in a new venue.

Varlamov stopped 25 shots but remained winless too, falling to 0-5-1.

David Rittich made 18 saves for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five. The Predators also won the first meeting between the teams this season, 3-2.

Dobson put the Islanders ahead 3-2 at 5:08 of the third when his shot from the right point through traffic eluded Rittich, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Andy Greene and Ross Johnston assisted.

Trenin tied it by poking the puck past Varlamov for his fourth goal this season.

Rittich stopped Cal Clutterbuck with a close-in shot with two minutes left in the third, before Tolvanen sent the visitors away victorious.

Islanders forward Austin Czarnik opened the scoring at 6:48 of the first with his first of the season. Czarnik beat Rittich with a short-side shot. The goal was Czarnik’s first as an Islander.

Nashville’s Ryan Johansen tied it at 17:28 of the first, beating Varlamov for his eighth goal of the season. Johansen, who also assisted on the winning goal along with Roman Josi, has 15 points — three goals and 12 assists — in his last 10 games.

Colton Sissons put Nashville ahead at 18:52 of the first with his third goal of the season.

The Predators outshot the Islanders 11-6 in the opening period. The Islanders have been outshot 86-49 in the first period of their last eight games.

Islanders captain Anders Lee tied it at 2 with his seventh of the season on the power play at 1:56 of the second, the lone goal of the middle period.

New York was coming off its first win since Nov. 6, a 5-3 victory at Ottawa on Tuesday night, after an 0-8-3 skid.

Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara played in his 1,627th career game, and the 44-year-old had a spirited fight with Trenin at 13:18 of the first period. Chara is third among defensemen in NHL games played behind Chris Chelios (1,651) and Scott Stevens (1,635).

NOTES: The Islanders are 7-3-4 when scoring first and are 0-7-1 when allowing the opening goal … The Islanders scratched defenseman Robin Salo and forwards Matt Martin and Otto Koivula and were still without injured forward Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock. … The Predators scratched goaltender Juuse Saros and defensemen Ben Harpur and Philippe Myers. … Center Casey Cizikas remained the lone Islander out of the lineup because of COVID-19 protocol. … Thursday’s game was the first in a stretch for the Islanders in which they will play nine of 11 games at home.

Islanders: Hosting New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Predators: Visiting New Jersey Devils on Friday.

