NHL cutting isolation time to 5 days, change applies in US

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 12:33 PM

The NHL is following other leagues and the CDC by cutting COVID-19 isolation times to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Wednesday confirmed the new protocols, which were first reported by Daily Faceoff.

The change only applies in the United States because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. Players, coaches and staff who test positive for the coronavirus can return after five days with a negative PCR test or two negative rapid test results taken more than two hours apart.

The 10-day isolation requirement remains in Canada. The NBA and NFL previously reduced to five days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance.

