Keller scores twice, Coyotes beat Ducks in OT to snap skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, including a wrist shot 2:09 into overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras had a chance to win it, but had his shot go off the post. Arizona quickly went down the ice and converted as Keller’s shot snapped a six-game losing streak.

Travis Boyd also had two goals and an assist, and Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist. Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves.

Hampus Lindholm had two goals and an assist for Anaheim, which had won four of its last five coming into the game. Zegras had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Shattenkirk and Derek Grant also scored.

John Gibson, who had missed two games due to a lower-body injury, stopped 21 shots.

Lindholm’s goals give him 57 for his career and moves him into third in Anaheim history for most goals by a defenseman. Cam Fowler is the franchise leader with 76, with Scott Niedermayer second with 60.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game on Boyd’s seventh goal of the season, before the Ducks scored three times in a 2:54 span to go up 3-1 at 8:41 of the first.

Shattenkirk started the Anaheim flurry with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle at 5:47. Lindholm followed 57 seconds later on a snap shot from the right circle, and Grant added to the lead two minutes later on a tip-in.

Fischer brought the Coyotes within a goal at 15:12 of the first on the power play with a tip-in, and Kellar tied it at 3-all with 34 seconds remaining in the second on a breakaway for his eighth goal of the season.

Zegras put the Ducks on top 4-3 at 2:07 of the third with a one-timer. The Coyotes took the lead on goals by Ladd and Kessel that were 66 seconds apart, before Lindholm sent it into overtime on a wrist shot while on the power play.

PHYSICAL FIRST

It was a chippy start to the game with two fights during the first period. Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers and Arizona’s Liam O’Brien got in a fracas at the 2:30 mark.

The Ducks’ Sam Carrick then tangled with Johan Larsson 10 minutes later. Carrick also received a roughing penalty, which led to Fischer’s goal.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Continue their road trip against Vancouver on Sunday.

Ducks: Travel to Edmonton on Monday.

