CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » NHL News » Finland routs Austria 7-1…

Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 12:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela also scored.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

After Monday’s games, Finland led the Group A standings with six points from two regulation wins, followed by Canada (three points), Germany (two points), the Czech Republic (one point) and Austria (zero points).

Also in Edmonton, Alexander Blank scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Germany defeated the Czech Republic 2-1.

Blank scored at 1:20 of the extra frame to give the Germans (1-1) their first win of the tournament.

Blank opened the scoring at 24:29 of the second period, but Jan Mysak tied it just over 10 minutes later.

Florian Bugl made 39 saves for Germany.

Jan Bednar stopped 30 shots for the Czech Republic (0-2).

At Red Deer, Alberta, Danila Yurov had a goal and an assist as Russia beat Switzerland 4-2 in Group B.

Pavel Tyutnev scored late in the first period as Russia (1-1) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Dmitri Zlodeyev and Matvei Michkov also scored for Russia.

Attilio Biasca and Fabian Ritzmann scored for Switzerland (0-1).

Also at Red Deer, Jesper Wallstedt made 48 saves to lead Sweden to a 3-0 win over Slovakia.

Theodor Niederbach opened the scoring for Sweden (2-0) 6:25 into the first period.

Albert Sjoberg made it 2-0 6:50 into the second, and Daniel Ljungman capped the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Simon Latkoczy stopped 24 shots for Slovakia (0-2).

Sweden’s Leo Loof was given a match penalty for his checking to the head of Slovakia’s Simon Nemec.

After Monday’s games, Sweden led Group B with six points from two wins, followed by the United States (three points) and Russia (three points). Switzerland and Slovakia had yet to register a point.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up