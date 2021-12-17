CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Canada beats US 3-2…

Canada beats US 3-2 in OT in Game 6 of women’s hockey series

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 11:33 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women’s hockey series.

Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. On Wednesday in the first of two games at Centene Community Ice Center, Canada won 2-1 in overtime.

Savannah Harmon tied it at 2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.

Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

