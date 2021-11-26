BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Sharks GM Doug Wilson takes medical leave

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:01 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue.

The Sharks said Friday that assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the team’s day-to-day operations during Wilson’s absence.

The 64-year-old Wilson has been the general manager for the Sharks since 2003. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his 16-year playing career earlier this month.

Will is in his 11th season as the Sharks’ assistant general manager.

