Schmidt breaks tie, Jets beat short-handed Sharks 4-1

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:59 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nate Schmidt broke a second-period tie with his first goal for Winnipeg and the Jets went on to beat the short-handed San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Seven San Jose players and coach Bob Boughner missed the game because they are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. John MacLean ran the team in Boughner’s absence.

Schmidt, the defenseman acquired in an offseason trade with Vancouver, blasted a one-timer from the point past a screened James Reimer in the second period to make it 2-1.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist and Kyle Connor and Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Andrew Cogliano scored for San Jose, and Reimer stopped 30 shots.

Sharks: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

NHL News | Sports

