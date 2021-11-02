Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Scheifele gets SO winner as Jets beat Stars 4-3

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 11:45 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in the shootout in his return from COVID-19 protocol, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots. Kyle Connor also scored in the shootout.

Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Braden Holtby made 33 saves. Joe Pavelski scored in the shootout for the Stars.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Stars scored a power-play goal at 8:43 of the third to pull within one. Robertson pounced on a loose puck in the crease that Comrie had failed to cover up for Robertson’s first of the season.

Dallas tied it with less than seven minutes remaining in the third. Seguin tipped defenseman John Klingberg’s point shot past a screened Comrie.

Winnipeg opened the scoring midway through the opening period as Stastny deflected a point shot from defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and Holtby inadvertently swept the puck into the net behind him.

Benn’s goal at 16:16 of the first period knotted the score 1-1. Seguin passed to Benn alone in front of the net and the latter deked Comrie before putting the puck in the net.

The Jets scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period when the Stars had a goal disallowed.

Morrisey’s point shot beat Holtby in the period’s first minute.

A goal by Dallas forward Roope Hintz was waived off after Winnipeg’s challenge for offside was successful.

The Jets then took advantage of an extra man again when Dubois scored at 7:23.

FATHER’S DAY

Jets regular starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck missed the game after his wife gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday morning. Mikhail Berdin was called up from the AHL Manitoba Moose to back up Comrie.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Calgary on Thursday night in the second of a three-game trip.

Jets: Host Chicago on Friday night in the second of a seven-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

