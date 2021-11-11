CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Quick stops 32 shots, Kings beat Sens 2-0 for 7th win a row

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 9:59 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Ottawa has nine players and an assistant coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

On Thursday, goalie Matt Murray, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and winger Alex Formenton were placed in the protocol. They joined defensemen Josh Brown, Victor Mete and Nick Holden, as well as forwards Austin Watson, Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell, and associate coach Jack Capuano.

Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Kings. They improved to 8-5-1.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots for Ottawa. The Senators have lost six straight games at home and are 0-5-1 overall in their last six.

The undermanned Senators also lost defenseman Artem Zub to an upper-body injury midway through the first period. Defenseman Lassi Thompson made his NHL debut for Ottawa and Dilon Heatherington and forward Andrew Agozzino also were recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Kopitar opened the scoring on a power play with 4:32 left in the second. Athanasiou made it 2-0 with just over three minutes remaining, tipping a point shot.

