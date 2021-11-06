CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Pietrangelo, Stephenson rally Golden Knights past Canadiens

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 10:32 PM

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault, Dylan Coghlan and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas, which was outshot 20-1 and trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. Robin Lehner finished with 36 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal, which fell to 3-10-0 after reaching the Stanley Cup final last season. Jake Allen finished with 13 saves on 16 shots.

Vegas scored three times in the second to take the lead. Pietrangelo got the Golden Knights started with a power-play goal that deflected off Jeff Petry and past Allen at 5:16. It was Vegas’ first with the man-advantage this season.

Marchessault tied it with 9:36 to go in the period, backhanding a loose puck from the left side of the crease.

Coghlan gave Vegas the lead with another power-play goal off a cross-ice pass from Pietrangelo with 8 minutes to go.

Stephenson made it 4-2 with an empty-netter with 2:51 remaining in the third, and McNabb added one in the final minute.

Suzuki opened the scoring for Montreal late in the first period on the power play with 2:42 remaining.

Toffoli doubled Montreal’s lead on a breakaway with 1:11 to go.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Detroit on Sunday night.

Canadiens: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

