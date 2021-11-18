Knight makes 45 saves, Panthers beat Devils 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made a career-high 45 saves to lift the Florida Panthers over the New Jersey…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made a career-high 45 saves to lift the Florida Panthers over the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Thursday night.

The Panthers extended their home regular-season win streak to 13 games dating to last season.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair each had a goal and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who are 9-0-0 at home this season.

The 13th consecutive home regular-season win for the Panthers tied them for the 20th-longest streak in NHL history. It’s the longest since Toronto also won 13 in a row on home ice from Jan. 31 through March 24, 2018. Florida’s longest previous home regular-season win streak was an eight-game run from Feb. 22 through March 10, 2018.

The Panthers scored at least four goals for the 11th time this season.

Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils.

Mackenzie Blackwood allowed four goals in a span of 8:20. He faced 27 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier with 11:45 left in the second period.

After the score was tied at 1, the Panthers got two goals 1:17 apart from Luostarinen and Huberdeau by 4:25 of the second to stretch their lead to 3-1. Duclair’s goal at 8:15 made it 4-1 and chased Blackwood.

Hamilton’s shot off the post went in on the short side to give the Devils a 1-0 lead at 13:37 of the first, but the Panthers answered on the goal by Verhaeghe with 6.4 seconds left in the period.

NOTES: New Jersey D Damon Severson played in his 500th career game, all with the Devils. … The Panthers were without C Aleksander Barkov (knee), who was injured Tuesday against the New York Islanders and is week-to-week. … After playing against one another twice in just over a week, the teams won’t see each other again until Florida visits New Jersey on April 2.

