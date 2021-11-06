Draisaitl OT goal caps Oilers’ 6-5 comeback over Rangers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record when Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner in a…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record when Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner in a 6-5 comeback win over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

The Oilers have won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in team history. Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice for Edmonton, which also got goals from Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 20 of 25 shot in the victory.

It was the Rangers’ second straight loss. Mika Zibanejad scored twice for them, and Filip Chytil, Kevin Rooney and Chris Kreider also had goals. Alexandar Georgiev got the nod ahead of usual starter Igor Shesterkin, and had 33 saves.

The Oilers were trailing 4-1 after Zibanejad’s first goal of the game at 6:56 of the second period, but Puljujarvi kickstarted the comeback with a power-play goal with about 5 minutes left.

That made Edmonton the first team to score a power-play goal in each of their first 10 games to start a season since Pittsburgh in 2007-08.

The Oilers’ lethal power play struck again one minute into the third when Barrie scored on a wrist shot. Edmonton tied the game two-and-a-half minutes later as Puljujarvi scored his second on a big rebound in front.

New York regained the lead seven minutes into the third when Zibanejad picked the corner for his second of the contest.

McDavid made it 5-5 with three minutes later with a highlight-reel goal that ultimately sent the game into overtime. He waltzed through four Rangers defenders before putting it past Georgiev for his eighth goal of the season.

The Rangers started hot with a goal about two minutes into the game. Some sloppy play by the Oilers allowed Chytil to rifle the puck past Koskinen, who had lost his stick.

Despite being outplayed for much of the opening frame, the Oilers tied it up late in the first when Hyman took a couple swings at a rebound and whacked home his seventh of the season past Georgiev.

New York led 2-1 after an Oiler giveaway allowed Rooney to send a shot over Koskinen’s shoulder. The Rangers surged ahead a little more than a minute later as Kreider scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season high to the stick side.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Detroit on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.