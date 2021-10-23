Pavel Zacha scores in OT to lift Devils past Sabres, 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Nico Daws stopped 24 shots to win in his NHL debut, and Nico Hischier had a power-play goal for New Jersey.

Dylan Cozens scored a power-play goal for Buffalo, and Dustin Tokarski made 37 saves.

Hischier tied it at 5:52 of the third period, tipping Dougie Hamilton’s errant shot past Tokarski. New Jersey has scored power-play goals in consecutive games after starting the season 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

Cozens opened the scoring at 3:19 of the first. After linemate Jeff Skinner drew a holding penalty on Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, Cozens ripped a snap shot over Daws’ blocker.

Daws stopped the final 22 shots he faced, also getting help from the post during the first period when Buffalo forward Vinnie Hinostroza struck the crossbar and left post on a shot attempt.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Devils: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

