Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NHL News » Jarry, Penguins rout Red…

Jarry, Penguins rout Red Wings; Pittsburgh has COVID case

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in an exhibition game Sunday.

Kasperi Kapanen scored twice and Jeff Carter, Kris Letang, and Danton Heinen each had a goal for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said on Twitter that Guentzel, who was replaced in the lineup by Dominik Simon, was “being monitored by the Penguins medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League.”

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings, which had Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom split time in net. Nedeljkovic started and allowed four goals on 23 shots in 35:15 spanning the first period and a half before being replaced by Brattstrom, who finished with eights stops on nine shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up