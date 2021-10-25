Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win over over Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist as Columbus won for the second time in three games. Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net.

Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season. He turned back a barrage of shots and cleared the zone with a confident poke check, carrying a shutout bid into the final three minutes of the game.

Bjorkstrand put Columbus on the board early, taking a pass from Jack Roslovic and Hofmann at 5:53 of the first period and beating Braden Holtby on the rush for his third goal and team-leading eighth point.

Bjorkstrand has three multipoint games this season.

The Jackets appeared to go up 2-0 at 7:17 of the second, but Cole Sillinger’s shot was deemed not fully across the goal line.

Hofmann made it 2-0 and brought the home crowd to its feet with his first NHL goal at 10:39 of the second, a shot off a feed from Bjorkstrand.

Columbus went up 3-0 on Werenski’s goal at 5:14 of the third, redirecting a Sean Kuraly shot and giving Kuraly his first point since joining his hometown team from Boston.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 17:41 of the third after Holtby was pulled for an extra skater.

An empty-netter by Texier at 18:11 extended the Columbus lead to 4-1.

Holtby, who made his fifth start in six games, stopped 22 shots in the loss.

NEXT UP

Dallas: Hosts Vegas on Wednesday

Columbus: Visits the New York Rangers on Friday.

