Drysdale scores in OT, leading Ducks past Flames 3-2

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 12:42 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Drysdale scored in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Drysdale tapped in a pass from Troy Terry at 3:26 of overtime for the winner.

Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks, who started a four-game trip with a victory.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves. He sat out Friday’s loss to Minnesota with a lower-body-injury.

Blake Coleman scored in his debut with the Flames, and Elias Lindholm added a goal. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

With Ducks defenseman Josh Manson serving high-sticking penalty with just under four minutes to go, Calgary’s power play couldn’t produce a go-ahead goal.

Rakell, on a give-and-go with Adam Henrique, pulled Anaheim even at 12:55 of the third period. Henrique fed an unchecked Rakell in the high slot. Rakell scored on a shot over Markstrom’s right pad.

Calgary led 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period on Lindholm’s second goal in as many games. He collected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and threaded a shot between Gibson’s pads from the faceoff dot.

Fowler pulled Anaheim even with a power-play goal at 15:54 of the opening period. He took a drop pass from Kevin Shattenkirk and scored past Markstrom’s right pad.

Coleman scored the first goal at 7:43 of the first. Gaudreau tapped the puck up to the winger in the neutral zone. Coleman fired a wrist shot under Gibson’s left arm.

NOTES: Calgary is without a captain. The Flames are rotating assistant captaincies among four players: Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, Sean Monahan and Chris Tanev. … Former Flames head coach Geoff Ward, now a Ducks assistant coach, returned to the Saddledome for the first time since Calgary fired him March 4. … Mason McTavish, who at age 18 is Anaheim’s youngest-ever goal scorer, didn’t play Monday’s third period because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Edmonton on Tuesday, the second of a four-game week.

Flames: Start a five-game trip at Detroit on Thursday.

