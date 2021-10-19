Devils deal Kraken 4-2 loss ahead of Seattle’s home opener

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The Devils won their second straight to start the season. Seattle slipped to 1-3-1 on its five-game road trip ahead of its much-anticipated home opener against Vancouver on Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey added a goal and Pavel Zacha scored into an empty net with 20 second left to seal the win.

Riley Sheahan and Jared McCann scored for Seattle, which slipped to 1-3-1. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.

UP NEXT:

Devils: Host Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in their home opener and the first game of a four-game homestand.

