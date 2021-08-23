Germany, Czech Republic remain undefeated in women’s hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Julia Zorn, Jule Schiefer and Theresa Wagner scored, and Germany beat Denmark 3-1 on Monday in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Julia Zorn, Jule Schiefer and Theresa Wagner scored, and Germany beat Denmark 3-1 on Monday in the women’s world hockey championship.

Zorn, Germany’s captain, opened the scoring with her second goal of the tournament. She capitalized on a turnover just over the blue line and sent in a shot from the right circle. Zorn also hit the post in the final minute of the first period.

Schiefer and Wagner — both in their first world championship — scored three minutes apart in the second period for a 3-0 lead. Schiefer scored on a rebound, and Wagner redirected Anna Reich’s pass into the open side of the net.

German goaltender Jennifer Harss stopped 22 shots.

Denmark captain Josefine Jakobsen scored midway through the third period. Cassandra Repstock-Romme made 23 saves.

Germany (2-0) faces the Czech Republic (3-0) on Wednesday, while Denmark (0-3) faces Hungary (0-2).

In the late game, the Czech Republic eased past Japan 4-0 behind goals from Dominika Laskova, Noemi Neubauerova, Alena Mills and Katerina Mrazova.

Klara Peslarova recorded her first career shutout at the world championship — in her 19th game. Mills leads the tournament with four goals.

Japan (1-1) plays Hungary on Tuesday.

