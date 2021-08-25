CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NHL News » Czech Republic beats Germany…

Czech Republic beats Germany 2-0 to win Group B

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dominika Laskova scored twice and the Czech Republic beat Germany 2-0 on Wednesday night in the women’s world hockey championship to win Group B and avoid having to face the United States or Canada in the quarterfinals.

All five teams in Group A — with the five-time defending champion United States (3-0) and Canada (3-0) set to play for the pool title Thursday night — and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.

Klara Peslarova made 12 saves to help the Czech Republic finish 4-0 in group play.

Laskova tied teammate Alena Mills for the tournament goal lead with four. Laskova opened the scoring at 4:28 of the second period and struck again at 9:09 of the third.

Franziska Albl stopped 27 shots for Germany (2-1).

Germany will finish group play Thursday night against Japan (2-1). The winner will face the U.S.-Canada loser, and the loser will play the U.S.-Canada winner.

In Group A, Petra Nieminen scored twice in Finland’s 4-0 victory over Russia. Susanna Tapani and Jenniina Nylund also scored and and Anni Keisala made 13 saves.

On Thursday, Finland (1-2) will face Switzerland (0-3) for third place in the group. Russia completed the preliminary round 1-3.

In the late game, Denmark (0-3) faced Hungary (0-3) for fourth place in Group B.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin will sit out the showdown against the United States after blocking a shot with her chest Tuesday against Switzerland.

The United States has outscored opponents 12-0, beating Switzerland and Finland 3-0 and routing Russia 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions amid reduction in force

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up