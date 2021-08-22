CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Canada beats Russia 5-1 in Calgary in women’s world hockey

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 9:02 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored and Canada beat Russia 5-1 on Sunday in the women’s world hockey championship.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves to help Canada improve to 2-0 in Group A, allowing only Olga Sosina’s power-play goal with a second remaining.

Canada had 62 shots on goal, with Nadezhda Morozova making 33 saves and Anna Prugova 24. Russia dropped to 1-1.

In the late game, the five-time defending champion United States played Finland. On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia, and Canada will play Switzerland.

Earlier in Group B, the Czech Republic beat Hungary 4-2 to improve to 2-0.

Teresa Radova, Daniela Pejsova, Vendula Pribylova, and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czech Republic, and Klara Peslarova made 11 saves. Reka Dabasi and Fanni Gasparics scored for Hungary (0-2).

All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia.

