Carey Price, Canadiens beat Jets 1-0 for 2-0 series lead

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 10:33 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Carey Price made 30 saves for his eighth career playoff shutout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Tyler Toffoli scored a short-handed goal 1:41 into the second period.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets were without suspended scoring leader Mark Scheifele. He was suspended for four games for charging into Canadiens forward Jake Evans in the final minute of Montreal’s 5-3 victory Wednesday.

Pierre-Luc Dubois centered Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor on the left and captain Blake Wheeler on the other side. Jets center Paul Stastny missed his second game of the series because an undisclosed injury.

Game 3 is Sunday night in Montreal, with Game 4 set for Monday night.

Winnipeg again hosted 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers at Bell MTS Place.

When the Canadiens return home, they’ll also have fans in the stands. The club was the first NHL team in Canada to have a crowd this year, allowing 2,500 fans to attend Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after Quebec loosened restrictions.

NHL News | Sports

