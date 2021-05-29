CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
US wins 4th straight in world hockey, beating Norway 2-1

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 5:38 PM

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the U.S. in the opener — with two games left. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

“We got down to the wire in the end, and good push by Norway,” Thompson said. “Our expectation is gold, you don’t expect anything less. That’s what we came here for.”

Ken Andre Olimb scored for Norway.

Finland beat fourth-place Germany 2-1, with Arttu Ruotsalainen breaking a tie midway through the third period.

Also in Group B, Roman Starchenko had two goals and three assists in Kazakhstan’s 11-3 victory over Italy.

Russia and Slovakia each won to remain tied for the Group A lead.

Sergei Tolchinski had a goal and an assist in a third-period burst in Russia’s 4-1 victory over Switzerland, and Julius Hudacek made 24 saves in Slovakia’s 2-0 victory over Denmark.

Also, Libor Sulak scored twice in the Czech Republic’s 2-1 victory over Britain.

