CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NHL News » Maple Leafs wrap up…

Maple Leafs wrap up North title, beating Canadiens 3-2

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up the North Division title, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.

“It’s a good feeling,” Marner said. “We’ve got to make sure we just keep going with the pedal down.”

William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 21 saves. Toronto was 7-2-1 against the Canadiens in the season series as the Original Six rivals look poised to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1979.

“We’ve come a long way,” said Nylander, one of the few remaining players from the Leafs’ last-place finish in 2015-16. “It’s been a long process and a lot of hard work. This is just a stepping stone for where we want to go.”

Toronto won its first division crown since 2000.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Toronto winger Wayne Simmonds, who signed with his hometown team in free agency. “For me and for the team, this is a great accomplishment. It’s only getting started.”

Nick Suzuki and Brett Kulak scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 23 shots.

Toronto beat Montreal 5-2 on Thursday night to open the two-game set.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Edmonton on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up