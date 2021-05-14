CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Lindholm, Tkachuk help Flames beat Canucks, 4-1

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 12:58 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist in the Calgary Flames’ 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists.

Matthew Highmore scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 24 shots.

“Obviously, don’t like the result but we had a lot of chances tonight,” Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers said. “I thought we played a much better game than just one goal out there. Marky was really good, but I thought the guys played a pretty good game overall tonight.”

Eliminated from playoff contention, Calgary and Vancouver will meet three more times wile the postseason gets underway. They are making up games lost when the coronavirus swept through the Canucks and suspended their season for three weeks.

“We want to win the last three games, so that’s how we approach it,” Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson said.

The Canucks will play at Edmonton on Saturday, then close the season against the Flames with games in Vancouver on Sunday and Tuesday and Calgary on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

