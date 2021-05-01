Craig Smith’s 3 goals carry Bruins past Sabres 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored three goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the…

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored three goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory.

With its ninth victory in 11 games, Boston slipped into third place in the NHL’s East division, a point ahead of the Islanders. New York hosts the Rangers on Saturday night.

Nick Ritchie added a goal and an assist, and Sean Kuraly and Patrice Bergeron also had a goal for Boston. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves in his eighth start, and David Krejci had three assists — all on Smith’s goals.

The Bruins went 7-1 against the Sabres this season and improved to 21-4-1 in the teams’ last 26 meetings.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored, and Riley Sheahan added a shorthanded goal for Buffalo, which has lost six of seven.

Buffalo rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his third straight start, got his left leg caught awkwardly next to the post late in the closing seconds of the second period. He dropped to the ice and had to be helped off skating slowly after the period ended. He stopped 26 shots before Dustin Tokarski played the third.

Smith’s first goal had made it 1-0 just 1:21 into the game when he redirected Krejci’s pass into the net. His second goal increased it to 5-1 in the third, and he completed the hat trick by redirecting Krejci’s pass by Tokarski from the slot for a power-play score with 5:55 to play. It’s his first hat trick with Boston.

Kuraly scored off the rebound of Ritchie’s shot from just outside the crease, moving the Bruins ahead for good with 3:22 left in the opening period.

Bergeron made it 3-1 in the second, scoring off a rebound by slipping a backhander past Luukkonen’s stick as he was falling to one knee.

FAMILY OUTING

Bergeron’s three young children — two boys and a girl — and his wife, Stephanie, were seated in the loge level watching the game.

His family sat next to the glass during pregame warmups and he was able to chat with them, breaking into a smile.

BREAKDOWN

Sheahan’s score made it 1-1 in the opening period. With the Sabres shorthanded two players, defenseman Jacob Bryson sent a clearing pass through the center and, just as Sheahan’s penalty was expiring, he collected the puck on scored on a clean breakaway.

WEAK SHOWING

The Sabres were outshot 17-4 in the opening period and didn’t reach double digits in shots on goal until midway into the second. Boston outshot them for the game, 43-19.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Islanders on Monday, the first of consecutive nights at home against them.

Bruins: Travel to the Devils on Monday for the opener of back-to-back nights against them in New Jersey.

