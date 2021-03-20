CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NHL News » Jack Campbell makes 31…

Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games.

David Rittich stopped 30 shots for Calgary. The Flames beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday night.

Starting for just the second time since suffering a leg injury against the Flames in Calgary on Jan. 24, Campbell provided Toronto with a much-needed performance in the crease after a string of shaky outings from struggling No. 1 option Frederik Andersen.

Campbell was backed up by Michael Hutchinson as the Maple Leafs gave Andersen the night off. Since returning from a lower-body injury this month, Andersen is 2-5-0 with an .876 save percentage.

Toronto scored first for just the second time in its last eight games when Spezza snapped in his seventh — and second in two nights — with 1:29 left in the first period. He controlled a bouncing puck down low before firing upstairs on Rittich.

Hyman scored with 3:32 left in the second. With Morgan Rielly driving hard through the middle and occupying two Flames, Hyman took the puck around the net and fired a shot past Rittich for his 11th of the season.

Campbell had his fourth career shutout.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Ottawa on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Thursday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up