Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the…

MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the opener of two-game series.

Dubois fired a rolling puck past goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season. Winnipeg improved to 5-0 in overtime this season, and Montreal fell to 0-4.

Allen stopped Kyle Connor on a breakaway in overtime before turning away Blake Wheeler on a 2-on-1. Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck also came up big on Montreal’s Paul Byron in the extra period.

Montreal’s Corey Perry forced overtime with his third goal of the season at 18:36 of the third. It came with Allen on the bench for the extra attacker.

Paul Stastny put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 with his second goal of the game at 3:39 of the period.

Hellebuyck made 33 saves, and Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg in the first of five straight road games. The Jets have won six of seven to improve to 15-7-1.

Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal. The Canadiens are 1-3 under interim head coach Dominique Ducharme and 10-7-5 overall.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Montreal.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.