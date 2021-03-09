CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Canucks win 3rd straight, topping Canadiens 2-1 in shootout

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 1:03 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night and extending the Canucks’ winning streak to three games.

Horvat, the Canucks’ captain, was the only player to beat Carey Price in the shootout, sending a wrist shot past the Canadiens goalie and into the top-left corner of the net.

The Canadiens got a power-play goal from Jeff Petry early in the first period.

Vancouver’s Adam Gaudette forced extra time, scoring with 40.5 seconds left in regulation. Horvat assisted on the goal.

Price had 28 saves for the Canadiens. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for the Canucks.

NOTES: Vancouver defenseman Jordie Benn was injured early in the third period and did not return. … Demko was named the NHL’s second star of the week earlier Monday. He posted a 3-0-0 record last week with a 1.00 goals-against average and .969 save percentage. … Montreal equipment manager Pierre Gervais worked his 3,000th game. An announcement of the feat elicited stick taps from both teams.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens and Canucks complete a two-game set on Wednesday night.

