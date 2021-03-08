CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Batherson, Senators defeat Flames 4-3 in shootout

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 12:53 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Drake Batherson scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White scored in regulation for the Senators.

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, and Noah Hanifin scored for Calgary.

Matt Murray made 30 saves for Ottawa. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for Calgary.

Brown scored the first goal of the game with 6:12 to play in the first period. He fired the puck from behind the right face off circle. The puck deflected off a Flames defenseman before sliding through Markstrom’s legs.

Dzingel scored for the second consecutive game, giving the Senators a 2-0 advantage before the intermission. He finished a 2-on-1 play, taking a pass from Chris Tierney and tapping the puck past Markstrom.

Giordano scored his third of the season, firing a shot that deflected off Senators’ forward Josh Norris before beating Murray.

The Senators restored their two-goal advantage on White’s seventh goal of the season less than four minutes later.

Gaudreau scored in the third period to pull the Flames within a goal. It was his 11th of the season. The Flames tied the game on a goal from Hanifin with over eight minutes to go in regulation. It was the second goal in two games for the Flames defenseman.

NOTES: The Flames had eight power-play chances Sunday night, but only scored once with the man advantage

UP NEXT

Senators: Open a three-game set at Edmonton on Monday night.

Flames: Host Montreal Canadiens in the first game of a two-game series on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

