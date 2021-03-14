CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NHL News » Batherson scores twice in…

Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in the Ottawa Senators’ 4-3 victory over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

North Division-leading Toronto has lost two straight and five of six to drop out of the top overall spot in the NHL.

Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory. Matt Murray was supposed to start in goal, but he was injured during pre-game warmups.

Zach Hyman scored twice and William Nylander added a goal for Toronto.

Michael Hutchinson was pulled from the Toronto goal after allowing two goals in a seven-second span early in the first period. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in relief. Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a home loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Friday and Saturday nights.

Senators: Host Vancouver on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up