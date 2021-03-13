CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NHL News » Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period…

Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Maple Leafs 5-2

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Lowry broke a tie at 7:39 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.

Lowry added an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton also each had a goal and an assist to help the Jets take the three-game series 2-1. Paul Stastny also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

William Nylander and Jake Muzzin scored for North-leading Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Toronto beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight.

Lowry gave the Jets a 3-2 lead after Andersen couldn’t control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of defenseman Travis Dermott to Lowry.

Ehlers made it 4-2 in a power play with 5:26 left. He has 14 goals.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Montreal on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Sunday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up