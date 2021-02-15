CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » NHL News » World's longest hockey game…

World’s longest hockey game played in deep freeze in Alberta

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta (AP) — The world’s longest hockey game carried on in ghastly cold weather.

Forty people took turns playing hockey on an outdoor rink 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Feb. 4., all in the name of cancer research.

Temperatures plunged at times between a bone-shaking minus 40 and minus 67 Fahrenheit (minus 40, minus 55 Celsius). Pucks were shattered as players passed them along the boards, skate blades broke in half, pieces of masks fell off as glue let go and goalie pads cracked.

The game was played on a rural property during an extreme cold weather warning that persisted for much of the last 10 days.

“The players were troupers,” said Kate Gallagher, one of the event’s organizers. “They were warriors.”

The seventh edition of the game has raised about $1.5 million for cancer research at the University of Alberta. The game hit the 252-hour goal at dawn Monday and will break its own Guinness World Record.

The final score, according to the event’s Facebook page, was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope.

“But the real winners? Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute,” the post said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

COVID-19 pandemic ‘knocked down’ stigma of telework, but will it last?

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up