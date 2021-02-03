Oilers complete 2-game sweep of Senators with 4-2 win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Tuesday night…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Tuesday night to complete a sweep of the teams’ two-game set.

It was the first time in more than two years that Puljujarvi scored in the NHL.

“It feels good,” the Finnish forward said after the win.

The 22-year-old right winger has been working hard this season, creating chances for his teammates, Oilers coach Dave Tippett said.

“He’s such a good kid. He says (not scoring) doesn’t bother him, but it’s great to see him get on the board,” Tippett said. “You like to see him get rewarded for that work. And tonight he got rewarded for it.”

Puljujarvi’s success follows a public split and reconciliation with the Oilers. Drafted fourth overall by the club in 2016, he spent the 2019-20 season playing in Finland after bouncing back and forth between Edmonton and the American Hockey League.

“He’s a big guy, likes to have fun, he’s smiling all the time, he’s fit in very well in the dressing room,” the coach said. “I’ve just seen a good player that’s come in and he’s enjoying playing and enjoying his teammates.”

Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had a pair of assists.

Cedric Paquette scored in the second period and rookie Tim Stutzle added a late goal for the struggling Senators, who dipped to 1-8-1.

Senators coach D.J. Smith praised Stutzle’s effort after the game, saying the German rookie was “incredible.”

“You can see his desperation to help his team out,” Smith said.

“These guys care about each other. This young group is battling. It’s unfortunate that we haven’t been able to dig our way out of it but it’s not for lack of effort.”

Mikko Koskinen had 23 saves for the Edmonton. Ottawa’s Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 of 25 shots.

The Senators had plenty of chances to score with a man advantage, but failed to convert on five power plays as the team’s losing streak stretched to nine games.

NOTES: Chabot returned to the Senators lineup after missing Sunday’s game with a leg injury. Defenseman Josh Brown was a healthy scratch to make room on the roster. … Koskinen made his 100th NHL start. … Draisaitl and McDavid extended their point streaks to eight games. Draisaitl has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in the stretch and McDavid has 19 (five goals, 14 assists).

UP NEXT

Senators: Face the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday.

Oilers: At the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

