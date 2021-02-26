Mike Smith makes 32 saves, Oilers beat Canucks 3-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 41st overall and…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 41st overall and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Thursday night.

Alex Chiasson and Jesse Puljujarvi had power-play goals to help the Oilers win their fifth straight and improve to 14-8-0. Connor McDavid padded his lead atop the NHL’s scoring race with an empty-netter.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko also stopped 32 shots. The Canucks have dropped four in a row to fall to 8-14-2.

Edmonton won 4-3 on Tuesday night in the series opener.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Toronto on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights,

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Monday and Tuesday nights.

