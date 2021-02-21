CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT, Senators beat Canadiens 3-2

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 10:12 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 3:30 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night.

Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored, and Matt Murray made 30 saves. The Senators are last in the NHL at 5-14-1.

Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, with Perry tying it at 2 with 5:35 left in the third period.

Jake Allen made 36 saves for the Canadiens, coming off a 5-3 home loss to NHL-leading Toronto on Saturday night.

Suzuki opened the scoring 1:17 into the game, wiring a shot off the post and in the net past Murray.

Batherson tied it midway through the first. As the forward drove to the net, he toe-dragged the puck before falling to the ice. As he fell, the puck lightly floated over Allen’s shoulder.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the third. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev fired a shot that deflected off Norris’ stick. The puck then hit Allen’s stick before flying over the netminder.

Perry forced overtime, blowing past defenseman Erik Gudbranson along the wing, driving to the net and putting the puck under Murray’s left skate.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

NHL News | Sports

