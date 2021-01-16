CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Thornton scores 1st goal for Toronto in win over Senators

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 11:15 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joe Thornton scored his first goal for Toronto, linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also connected for the first time this season, and the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night.

“We have a lot of fun out there,” Thornton said. “I think we’ll continue to keep growing as a line because we are having fun and we get excited before every game. I think you can tell each game we’re getting better and that’s a real good sign.”

Marner had two assists and Thornton and Matthews one each to help the Maple Leafs rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

“That line you could tell right from the drop of the puck today that it was going to have a night,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The 41-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in the offseason.

Tim Stutzle scored his first NHL goal and Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa. The 19-year-old Stutzle, from Germany, was the third overall pick in last year.

“It was definitely a great feeling but in the end I wanted to come out with a win,” Stutzle said.

Matt Murray returned to the Ottawa net while the Maple Leafs gave backup Jack Campbell his first start of the season. Murray stopped 37 shots, and Campbell 17.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Senators: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

