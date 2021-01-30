CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Flames hand Canadiens first regulation loss of season, 2-0

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 11:27 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored, and the Calgary Flames handed the Montreal Canadiens their first regulation loss of the season, 2-0 on Saturday night.

“When your goalie plays like that you’re not going to lose, ever,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said.

The Flames improved to 3-3-1, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday night. Montreal dropped to 5-1-2.

Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Canadiens.

Gaudreau opened the scoring on a power play at 3:34 of first period with his fifth of the season.

Backlund scored into an empty net with 34 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Winnipeg on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

