The Latest: UAlbany pauses both basketball programs

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:19 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group.

Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University’s men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut.

According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

